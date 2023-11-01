The American Adam Johnson front of theNottingham Panthershas died after suffering a serious cut to the neck with a skate during a British ice hockey Challenge Cup match played on Saturday, the BBC website reports this Sunday.

The match against Sheffield Steelers It was stopped in the 35th minute when the 29-year-old American was hit hard in the neck by an opponent’s skate.

He died in the hospital

He received emergency treatment from paramedics on the ice. His teammates formed a circle around Johnson immediately after the incident, before the pads were lifted and the players returned to the locker room.

He was later transferred to Sheffield North General Hospital. Before arriving in the United Kingdom, Johnson previously played in the North American National Hockey League (NHL), where he played 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He moved to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season before spells with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

Johnson played for German side Augsburger Panther before signing for Nottingham Panthers in August. The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) confirmed that Sunday’s games across the United Kingdom have been postponed.

Homicide?

There are several speculations made after the incident and there is even talk of a possible homicide, something that not even the authorities have confirmed.

Sean Avery, former NHL player who played for Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Starsmaintains that the hit by Matt Petgrave (31 years old) on Adam Johnson (29 years old) was intentional,” said Marca from Spain.

“Matt Petgrave certainly tried to make contact with Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson. Do I think he woke up and said, ‘I’m going to murder someone today?’ No,” the Canadian player said.

