Only ten days remain until the launch of Guerrilla Games’ highly anticipated open-world sequel Horizon Forbidden West, and, to mark its impending release, there’s a bit of cross-promotional collaboration action going on with another PlayStation-exclusive title: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut now features Aloy-inspired armor, courtesy of its latest patch.

Update 2.15 brings a number of additions to developer Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, but it’s the Horizon Forbidden West crossover that takes centerstage, giving players the opportunity to unlock armor for Jin Sakai that has a distinct air of Aloy about it.

Those eager to play dress up will first need to travel to the north of Iki Island in the Director’s Cut. Here, they’ll discover a newly repaired Wind Shrine that can be interacted with – simply solve the associated puzzle to unlock Jin’s fancy new garb.

But who wore it better?

Alongside the Horizon crossover, patch 2.15 also features several additions and fixes to Ghost of Tsushima’s co-operative Legends mode. There’s a new Platinum difficulty level for Survival that promises to deliver a tougher challenge than Gold difficulty, along with better rewards and a higher chance for high-level gear. Sucker Punch notes this is a new standard gameplay option and won’t feature weekly modifiers.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS5 Upgrades Tested.

Additionally, there’s a fix for stuttering during gameplay, and a new Block button in the pause menu’s Social tab, enabling players to directly place anyone they have matched with in-game on PlayStation’s built-in blocklist to prevent matchmaking with that player in the future .

Sucker Punch notes it’s preparing another Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut patch for release next month, this one also focusing on Legends bug fixes and improvements.