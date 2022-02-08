The finalists for the award have been officially selected 2022 World Car Of The Year, awarded by a group of international journalists dealing with the automotive world. The main prize winning car, and also the best cars for some specific categories, will be revealed at the New York Motor Show on April 13, 2022.

The 2022 finalists are, in alphabetical order: Audi Q4 e-tron, Cupra Formentor (on the cover), Ford Mustang Mach-E, Genesis G70, Honda Civic, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Tucson, Kia EV6, Lexus NX, Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ. Note the absence of cars made by major international automotive groups such as Stellantis, Renault, Mercedes and BMW. Instead, there is plenty for the Hyundai-Kia group, with four models including Genesis G70.

To be eligible as World Car of the Year, a model must be produced in at least 10,000 units per year, must be sold at a lower price than the luxury segment, must be purchasable in at least two of the major markets (i.e. China, Europe, India, Japan, South Korea, South America, United States) and in two separate continents . All the cars produced for this edition from January 1st 2021 to March 30th 2022 are included.

Among the sub-categories there are also some brands excluded from the short list of the 10 best candidates ever. Eg, for the title of best electric car of the world appear Audi e-tron GT, BMW iX, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS. Note the absence of Tesla.

Stellantis and Renault come into play in the category dedicated to best urban car in the world. The cars on this list are Dacia Sandero, Opel Mokka, Renault Kiger, Toyota Yaris Cross and Volkswagen Taigun.

As for the segment of luxury car, the five finalists for 2022 are Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW iX, Genesis GV70, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Volvo C40 Recharge. While between the sport cars Audi e-tron GT, BMW M3 / M4, Porsche 911 GT3, Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ and Volkswagen Golf GTI / R reached the final.