A ghost driver has made it so colorful that it almost became James Bond.

Ghost drivers, often it is the elderly who have missed the signs. A little bit of confusion, maybe a little night blindness… can happen. The only advantage with this disadvantage is that this type of ghost drivers usually do not tear hard. But you also have other stories.

Early this morning things went completely wrong in Germany. A man encountered a traffic jam there. Stau at one of many Workstats or something can happen. However, this man was not in the mood for that and made the incomprehensible decision to… turn around. As a ghost driver he continued on his way (back).

This, of course, did not go down well with the police. They gave chase, eventually with no less than 41 cars and a helicopter. Now a good car blog fact to have with this story, however, is that the man drove a Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-door coupe. That wants to move forward. Speeds were therefore reached of 300 kilometers per hour…so still against the direction of travel. With the average oncoming vehicle, that is a speed difference of more than 400 kilometers per hour.

The police could/did not want the wrong-way driver to constantly imitate. Finally, the helicopter found the stationary car. The driver fled on foot. But he could be caught. Who the Geisterfahrer is and why he acted as he did is not known…

