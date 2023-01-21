The pairings for the Leagues Cup, the new tournament played by 18 teams from Liga MX and 29 from MLS, were recently announced. Pachuca and LAFC, the current champions of both competitions, will not play the group stage, but will advance directly to the second round.
In total there will be 15 groups made up of three teams. The top two in each sector will advance to the next stage of the tournament. The groups were formed after dividing the competitors into four regions: South, Central, East and West.
Due to the way the groups were formed, there are several duels in which more than three points will be played and emotional aspects will be involved. Such is the case of the Central 3 sector, which is made up of Chivas de Guadalajara, FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City.
This commitment will bring together Alan Pulido, the last scoring champion the rojiblancos had, with the Sacred Flock. Pulido recently spoke about this match that will take place in the Leagues Cup.
“Very happy to be able to face my former team. I have a lot of love, affection and respect for him. It will be something very emotional, which I look forward to and hopefully I can play”
– Alan Pulido in conference
The Sporting Kansas striker mentioned that in the event of scoring against Chivas in the Leagues Cup, he will not celebrate because he respects him and has “a lot” of love for his former team. “I wouldn’t celebrate it, it would be attacking myself for what I feel,” added Pulido.
