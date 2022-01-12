During the last episode of the GF Vip, Giucas Casella finally received a nice surprise which however, unexpectedly, also benefited another competitor. Enter the house Valeria Perilli, the magician’s life partner for forty years. The woman spends beautiful words for his partner, even making him move.

But, beyond all expectations, Valeria addresses a particular thought in a completely unexpected way at Soleil Sorge. The influencer began his journey in reality since the first episode, reaching today. Valeria, looking her straight in the eye, decides to give her an advice that can accompany the rest of his adventure: “Soleil, you have the magic wand inside, you just have to know how to use it”.

In fact, Valeria, like all viewers, followed with passion all the dynamics of the GF Vip. In addition to the affairs of his partner, the woman evidently has grown fond of also to other competitors e Soleil it seems to be one of them. Giucas Casella’s partner thus lets herself go to a personal opinion.

It is no longer a secret that Soleil is one of the leading characters of reality TV and that a large part of the public cheers for his victory. The entrance of Delia Duran in the house of GF Vip, which should take place shortly, for sure it will give us unforgettable moments and the public is already trembling. Alex Belli’s wife has every intention of going through with it and thus understand the tangled relationship that binds Soleil to her husband.

The public is divided into two factions: there are those who do not tolerate her and those who respect her for her outspoken and outspoken character. In addition to dividing public opinion, Soleil is also creating strong expectations about the future of the relationship with Alex. But as Valeria said so well, the power is in her hands. The magic wand is in his possession.