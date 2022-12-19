Sonia Bruganelli never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Big Brother VIP returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? During the last episode of GF Vip aired, the columnist showed off a Hermes mini bag with a stratospheric price.

During the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired, Alfonso Signorini could not help but notice the luxurious accessory sported by Sonia Bruganelli. In fact, Paolo Bonolis’s wife showed her cameras to her Hermes mini bag with a mind-boggling price.

These were the words that the landlord addressed to the columnist of the reality show:

Sorry, I don’t know if Pollacci can take back this obscure object of desire. A mini bag by Hermes, we say. All women dream of it. How did you get it? You know it takes two years of booking to get it. Looks like a doll purse.

Following the question posed by Alfonso Signorini, the columnist’s answer was not long in coming. Sonia Bruganelli revealed how she managed to buy the bag and how she convinced her husband Paul Bonolis to take her. These were his words about it:

I played some kind of game with my husband. I told him it was for little girls and he thought it was a toy. He never recovered.

But how much does it cost handbag that the columnist of the Big Brother VIP showed off during the last episode of the reality show aired? Hold on tight because the price is really mind-boggling.

As already mentioned, it is the mini bag that bears the signature of Hermes. A model whose cost is truly stratospheric. The bag that Sonia Bruganelli showed live has a price of 40 thousand euros. According to her rumors, it would take about two years to get it.