The diocese of Padua has suspended Don Luca Favarin, the priest who has long been at odds with the church for his methods of hospitality. The man has in fact opened bars, restaurants, cafeterias and a village for unaccompanied minors, entrepreneurial activities that have not been frowned upon. For the Curia, the priest made “autonomous and personal decisions, resulting in activities on which the Diocese has repeatedly asked for information, sharing and transparency. Precisely to be able to evaluate the authorization required of a priest to proceed with such activities”.

Today Don Luca goes on the attack in an interview with Republic: “The Church challenges me on a methodological level. It’s the way you work with the poor that’s wrong. We think that the poor are not only recipients of attention and charity, but they are also creators of quality, with paths of autonomy. For us, migrants must be protagonists of hospitality”. He himself had asked to be suspended, with the provision just notified he is now prevented from celebrating Mass and confessing the faithful. “While acknowledging the humanitarian and supportive spirit that animates the work of Don Luca Favarin, on his part there was no sharing of method – communicated a note – the Diocese therefore cannot be involved in his activities, which come to take on an entrepreneurial nature ”.

Favarin claims that his activities are perfectly in order: “Everything is transparent. Of course it’s not the sacristy, but I think it’s still the courtyard of the church”. The tour involves three cooperatives: “The turnover is around 1 million and 700 thousand euros a year. The money is reinvested in the business. There are no consultants to pay or attendance fees, nor fees for directors of the board”. Despite this, however, the Church has had to review its affairs. “Maybe there are priests who go to prostitutes and hit cocaine but they would be treated better,” Don Luca attacked.