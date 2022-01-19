The episode of the GF Vip was full of comparisons. Many protagonists who entertained the public. Among these for sure there are Nathaly Caldonazzo And Sonia Bruganelli, with their question and answer. The two take the opportunity to clarify the difference born in the last episode.

The Bruganelli has no hair on the tongue and reveals a spicy detail, which occurred several years earlier and which concerns its rival. As previously mentioned, the disagreements between the two arose in the last episode of the GF Vip. Paolo Bonolis’s wife had made one joke about Nathaly: “She made a presentation as if it were Julia Roberts and instead it’s just Caldonazzo”.

A statement that certainly did not escape the direct interested party, who during the week had pointed out that: “Of course she made the man with the private plane.” The topic returns in the episode and Nathaly begins like this: “Sonia you weren’t very nice. You probably don’t know what I did, someone who has worked in 60 shows doesn’t seem like she has ever done anything “. Bruganelli apologizes, but always with a pungent attitude, she says an anecdote from a few years ago.

It’s something that happened a long time ago. “When I had a children’s clothing line, she came to the opening with a mutual friend. V.she wanted me to give her a cadeaux, that is a bag with the name of her daughter, underlining who she was and at the time I told her that it was not Julia Roberts anyway “. The showgirl reiterates that: “Look it was the mutual friend who told me that there would be a gift and then I asked for it, but in fact then I paid for the bag”.

Bruganelli also wants to point out something that didn’t go down well with her. That is, regarding the Bonolis family’s ‘private plane’ speech. “I’ve been working and have my own business for 17 years now, so saying certain things without knowing me isn’t nice. I wish you to find a man with a private plane, but you must also know how to keep him ” concludes.