Bartomeu’s board of directors brought a multitude of problems to Barcelona, and some of them continue to give tail to this day causing a club in the process of restructuring to have to take care of solving ballots that should not correspond to it at this point.
One of the most criticized aspects during his directive was the waste of money in bringing world stars without even considering if they would fit or if they were necessary. That is why today in 90min, when we wanted to analyze which has been the worst signing in the history of Barça, we have realized that the three candidates we have chosen to compare were signed during the presidency of Josep María Bartomeu.
This analysis will compare Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann. Within each of them we will provide arguments for and against to place them as the worst signing in the history of the club, or at least in the recent one.
Philippe Coutinho
In favor (of being the worst signing!)
It was the one that cost the most money of the three mentioned above. It was also the one on which the most expectations were placed. The player arrived in Barcelona to try to forget the departure of Andrés Iniesta, and he only managed to make the player from La Mancha be missed more and more every day. His best figures since he arrived in Barcelona occurred in the first half year. From there began a downhill race that has ended in today’s transfer to Aston Villa.
Against
His 25 goals in 106 games leave him close to scoring a goal every four games, figures that are really not bad for a midfielder who often came on from the bench.
Antoine Griezmann
In favor (of being the worst signing!)
Unlike the other two footballers, from the beginning, a large part of the fans took a position against his hiring. He was an excessively expensive footballer and also shared virtues and area of the pitch with Leo Messi. It was totally unnecessary, and time ended up giving reason to those lacking faith.
He ended up going on loan! to Atlético de Madrid, a club to which Barcelona had paid more than 100 million euros for his signing two years earlier.
Against
After his two seasons in Barcelona he came to play 99 games. In that almost one hundred meetings with the culé club he participated in 50 goals (34 goals and 16 assists). That is, the French footballer produced a goal every two games.
Ousmane Dembele
In favor (of being the worst signing!)
The player arrived for an exaggerated amount of money at that time when Barça had a lot of funds as a result of the sale of Neymar. The vast majority of his four years at Barcelona have been spent injured, reaching one season to play only nine games. He is on the way to completing his fifth campaign, and in none of them has he been able to exceed the figure of 14 goals.
A footballer who came to be a world star cannot even be considered a decent signing if, despite occupying the position of forward, he has not managed to score more than 31 goals in four and a half seasons. Approximately six goals each campaign.
To all this we must add the problem of its renewal. The French footballer is demanding an exaggerated amount of money from Barça to renew, after the culé club has been paying him a millionaire during these four years, without receiving practically anything in return, because let us remember that Dembélé has not been at any decisive moment for the Barcelona.
Against
If Ousmane Dembélé has to be recognized for something, it is that when physically injuries have allowed him to participate regularly in games, he has shown that he is a player like the top of a pine tree. Surely if the injuries had respected him from the beginning, right now he would be considered one of the best footballers in the world.
After this analysis we come to the conclusion that the worst signing in the history of Barcelona is that of Ousmane Dembele considering the amount of money that was paid, your input to date, and your attitude toward renewal.
#worst #signing #history #Barcelona #Dembélé #Coutinho #Griezmann
