In the last hours on Twitter there is a news about a certain escape of sponsors of the GF Vip, due to some heavy statements made by the top competitor Katia Ricciarelli. Well, nothing true. No escape, just a cascade of hashtag that’s filling up Twitter and who quote #FuoriKatia in this way. Obviously it is a clear reference to Ricciarelli.

Source GF Vip study

Katia is undoubtedly one of the undisputed Over protagonists of this new edition of GF Vip. Often he is at the center of attention, due to the discussions that take place in his presence. One of the many is the one recently born with one of the Selassié sisters. Let’s talk about Lulu. The social world is unleashed, accusing the opera singer of be a little too much vulgar, rude And out of place: “Age doesn’t matter, mutual respect counts”.

There is someone who even expresses the will to see Ricci out from reality. “The disciplinary measure against Katia for racist, homophobic, sexist sentences, etc., when do we take it?”. But not only that: Alfonso Signorini is also accused of favoritism towards the gieffina.

One Tweet mentions exactly those words: “The production of Big Brother Vip, by choosing not to scold the competitor Ricciarelli on the basis of a declared new approach against“ politically correct ”, lets the message pass that such terms are acceptable. Given the media coverage of the program, we believe that this approach is dangerous and contrary to principles of good education, civility and respect for the dignity of the person. We therefore ask that the competitor Katia Ricciarelli be disqualified from the game ”.

More voices that come together in a single request, clear and in no uncertain terms. Hence the leak of news of the killing of sponsors to the reality show. But in reality, the customer care of the products have only declared that they too clearly dissociate themselves from everything that I consider incorrect and out of place.