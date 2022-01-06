The cryptocurrency market is at a low after the publication of a document by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the United States this Wednesday (5) pointing out that the country’s Central Bank should increase interest rates as a measure to combat inflation.

As a result, US Treasuries operate higher, putting pressure on riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit US$42,500 last Wednesday (5) and this Thursday morning atAt 10:37 am, the BTC was down 7.50% to trade at $42,955.

Alternative cryptocurrencies suffered even more after the publication of the Fomc minutes. Ethereum (ETH) retreated 13.4%. Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) dropped 10%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) lost about 13%, and Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) operated at around 14 % negative.

