In these days at GF Vip, the reality show presented with great wisdom by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, there is nothing but talk of Alex Belli leaving the house. Recall that the actor left for breaking the program’s anti-Covid rules. The actor’s exit became a burden for Soleil Rises, very close to man.

Source Studio GF Vip

Often the girl cries and almost all the tenants of the GF Vip try to console her with a thoughtful attitude. Miriana Trevisan instead it doesn’t. The soubrette does not believe that Soleil is a victim, quite the contrary. During an exchange of views with Biagio D’Anelli, the woman openly accused the beautiful influencer. The Neapolitan confided to the talent scout of disbelieve to the victimization of the young woman and that she does not fall into this deception.

Then he went on to say that it is not true that he only finds heartless men. This is because she has also been with Gianmaria which according to him is truly a good boy boy. Miriana claimed that Soleil also played. The woman said a lot annoyed of the fact that the Sorge has played with a man married creating an ambiguous situation.

Trevisan concluded by saying that she would never have allowed herself to do such a thing. Especially because does not tolerate when they treat bad people innocent like Delia Duran. Heard all of this Biagio D’Anelli scolded Miriana. The man pointed out to the showgirl that too he is engaged. Despite this, however, he said he could not help hugging her.

The talent scout invited Miriana to think that albeit in a different way happens the same thing to them. According to the man, it is not necessary to wear a ring to be engaged. Then Biagio confided to Miriana about get to know Alex for at least ten years and who knows what a person he is. Then the boy invited the woman not to judge others. Biagio concluded that he shouldn’t defend Delia Duran just because she has quarreled 50 times with Soleil.