Some party leaders succeeded better than others, but what VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie wanted to show on Wednesday at the presentation of their coalition agreement was modesty, perhaps even humility. Because so much had gone wrong in recent years – in the Supplements affair, the gas extraction in Groningen, and the way of doing politics in the Binnenhof with a lot of backroom consultation. “There is,” said Mark Rutte, “a lot of mistrust of government and politics.” He spoke of “a difficult time.”

Throughout the chord, titled Looking after each other, looking forward to the future, is the common thread that a lot needs to be ‘repaired’ in the coming years. Their own mistakes. Because you can’t read that in another way: the parts of Rutte III are again in Rutte IV.

Money no problem

On the podium in the hall of the House of Representatives, you saw modest satisfaction about the ambitious plans for education, housing construction and defence. There are many billions for that. And for climate and against nitrogen: 60 billion. Money is not a problem.

You also saw how D66, CDA and ChristenUnie were eager to prove that it was not for nothing that they were going to collaborate again with VVD member Mark Rutte, whom they made a symbol of the rotten administrative culture in The Hague in the spring. They all then supported a motion of censure against him.

Now the three party leaders wanted to ‘look ahead to the future’. They always emphasized what they had achieved in the negotiations. Sigrid Kaag of D66 spoke about the ‘reform and deepening of the EU’. CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra mentioned the middle class that would get better and the basic grant that was coming back. Gert-Jan Segers of the ChristenUnie was pleased with the extra help and attention for people ‘on the fringes of our society’.

Rutte mainly showed himself ‘looking after each other’. He turned attentively to the colleagues who spoke after him, and smiled when he seemed to think something nice had been said. Kaag and Segers nodded friendly to each other and Rutte a few times as well. Hoekstra mainly looked at his text and the people in the room.

Allowance affair

Not so long ago it seemed unimaginable that the four of them would stand on such a podium, at the beginning of a new reign. Segers did not want anything to do with Rutte in April, Kaag lashed out at Rutte and Segers’ party in the summer, and Hoekstra did not give the impression after the elections that he would like to participate in a new cabinet. Now he found that the plans “breath the Christian-democratic ideology from A to Z”.

This coalition also seemed illogical because Rutte III, with these four parties, had resigned almost a year ago, because the government had unfairly treated parents as criminals for years in the Allowance Affair. And then you go on together again? It was a question that the party leaders were repeatedly asked on Wednesday afternoon. They were going to show that they were going to do it all differently now, was almost always the answer. Anyone who now gets into trouble by the government is the promise in the coalition agreement, and will no longer run into a wall of bureaucracy and unwillingness: “People should always be able to come into personal contact with the government.” The National Ombudsman will receive more money, as will the social advocacy profession. And the intention is that the surcharges disappear.

‘Extremely hard work’

After the presentation, Rutte was asked whether something could be bought off with all the money that is being spent. But you shouldn’t see it that way. “It will be very hard work,” he said several times. “People will wonder: what does that guy show in practice. bring it on!”

Rutte said he would like to continue as prime minister. Hoekstra said that he will lead the CDA “from the cabinet”, but did not yet say which ministry he will end up in: “There is land in sight.” Segers said again that he will remain party chairman. Kaag, who is mentioned as Minister of Finance at the Binnenhof, was the only one who didn’t want to say anything about it.

