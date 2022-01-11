During the episode of the GF Vip there was a fight (or perhaps a meeting) between two great characters from reality TV. We are talking about Soleil Rises And Manuel Bortuzzo. Alfonso Signorini calls the two to the super-led room. As everyone knows by now, between the two lately it seems that there is no good blood.

But let’s take a step back: a few episodes ago Manuel Bortuzzo decided to appoint Soleil. La Sorge falls into a difficult moment and confirms that she was bad for her nomination. During the last episode, Signorini thinks about restoring the balance. It makes them meet in a clarifying face to face.

Manuel has things to say and he does it in no uncertain terms. Addressing Soleil directly he says: “I consider myself a person capable of being able to think with his own head and his own ideas and I do not let myself be influenced by a love relationship. What I have seen in Soleil is to look beyond, I have always understood it for this. I’m sorry “. Then he concludes: “She can go where she hasn’t yet. It masks the side that she can bring out, it does not belong to her to go to the sword in certain situations “.

Soleil Sorge tries to justify himself and speaking of Manuel brings up Lulù Selassié: “He tried to distance me a little bit, he even made jokes about our friendship and I didn’t like certain things, but it’s also right. I don’t think I’m imprisoned in any character. I am who I am. I go defensive when I feel hurt. I follow my principles and my ethics “.

And then: “I was bothered by Lulu’s attitudes, but not by Manuel’s. However the arrogance and the presumption, the way of complaining constantly and the rudeness, are all things that annoyed me about Lulu “. The public hopes to find in these two great characters the beautiful complicity of the past.