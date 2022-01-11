With the drop in Umtiti’s salary and the departure of Coutinho, Barça will be able to sign up Ferran Torres, who together with Dani Alves will reinforce the Blaugrana club for the remainder of the season. However, Barça still need several signings to be a fully competitive team.
The problem that the club has is that economically it would be very difficult to justify more signings, because their situation is limited and they are close to surpassing the Financial Fair Play that La Liga marks them.
Even so, the club may surprise with some more output, which could allow the arrival of new players. In my opinion, the Blaugrana team should strengthen two positions as a priority. The center forward and the defensive midfielder. Barça only have two pure strikers in the squad, Bratithwaite and Luuk de Jong, but both have proven not to be up to the task of a team like the Catalan.
A center forward for Xavi
Barça needs a goal and a lot of danger up front, for that they must find a striker who fits the style that Xavi wants and who also ensures many goals. Morata and Cavani are the players who have sounded the loudest and they would be two good signings.
A substitute for Busquets
The Barça defensive midfielder faces the last years of his career, and the Blaugrana club needs a positional pivot of his level to play what they want. Nico seems to be more of an insider, so it is a priority for the club to find a replacement, or at least a player who can give Busquets a rest. Renato Tapia from Celta or Campaña del Levante could be an interesting short-term signing, taking into account the possibilities of the club.
But to let in, you have to leave, and the main candidates to leave the club would be Neto, Lenglet and Luuk De Jong, of whom there has been interest in other clubs, and whose chips it would be interesting to subtract from the salary bill. We will see if finally there are more movements in Barça.
