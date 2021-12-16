The episodes of the GF Vip continue to follow each other in a whirlwind of new emotions. This year’s competitors are very aggressive and it is already clear to the public how the house is divided, between enmities and complicity. The spotlight, among the various gieffini, continues to be on the princess Lulu Selassié. The girl managed to become the protagonist of the reality show thanks to her relation unclear with Manuel Bortuzzo.

The exuberance and cheerfulness that distinguish it made it very nice in the eyes of the public. Recently, however, news that comes directly from the princess’s past has caused a sensation. Finally, the gossip columns have managed to find out who he is the ex-boyfriend of the girl. An unexpected news, which leaves the most loyal fans speechless. This boy’s name is very well known especially among young people.

No one imagined that two could have been together. To launch this media bomb is Tvzap, who reveals the mysterious name of the former flame of Selassié. But who is this enigmatic boy? It intervenes Deianira Marzano to clarify the matter. It is a character really famous in the world of music.

Lulu’s ex-boyfriend is none other than Tony Effe, a member of the Dark Polo Gang, a well-known group of trap artists and Italian hip hop. The relationship was born on the day of Lulu’s birthday. The group had been called to play at the girl’s party and from there an understanding would be born that soon turned into a love story.

Unfortunately, there is no information about their alleged breakup, but we hope that the landlord Alfonso Signorini will bring the story live, so as to ask Lulu for all the details of the case. On the other hand, he is a very prominent character and the curiosity about this new media bomb is skyrocketing.