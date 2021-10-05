Like every year, GF Vip, the well-known reality show conducted with great irony by Alfonso Signorini and broadcast on Canale 5 in prime time on Mondays and Fridays, reserves us some sensational news to say the least. All competitors succeed in their own way. During last night’s episode, however, the scoop you don’t expect.

The two deans of the house are the protagonists, Katia Ricciarelli And Giucas Casella. The two indeed were called aloof in one area a bit’ isolated of the home of the GF Vip. L’illusionist he began to speak naturally about his sensational and unexpected coming out, reiterating that he had some experiences with men.

The singer immediately after listening to her friend asked him ironically: “why you never made court for me?”. Giucas in response said: “But I always made you the court, that’s not true. What should we say that night there? ”. Gentlemen has heard almost incredulous this phrase, and as a great master of conducting as he has undergone asked explanation on the night in question.

It must be remembered that Giucas and the Ricciarelli I’m friends of long standing, and that the same is notoriously friends with Pippo Baudo with whom he shared many television programs and private moments. The singer very nonchalantly replied in a joking way saying: “If I did something with him I forgot it”.

Giucas took sympathy from her friend’s response saying “Did I hypnotize you?” but then he continued speaking in a much lower tone of voice: “What was I like? Rare? Didn’t it work well? ”. The conductor, having heard this dialogue, he preferred gloss over, before thesubject could become embarrassing for the two artists. We just have to follow the next episodes to get more details and to wait for new and great scoops.

