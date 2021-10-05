It was March 4, 2021 and Italy was still in full pandemic. Giorgio Parisi of the Accademia dei Lincei and today winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics, he participated as a guest in the program “L’Aria Che Tira”. The infectious disease specialist is also in connection with him Matteo Bassetti.

“The Italian vaccination campaign is overdue,” Parisi said live. To this statement Bassetti replied: “I have never heard of the vaccine from physicists. To say that in England only the lockdown and not the vaccinations had an impact on the decrease in infections… we take responsibility for it ”.