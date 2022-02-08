During the last episode Alfonso asked Kabir Bedi about his scarf. The actor told a sad story

This edition of GF Vip, the well-known reality show conducted with great competence by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, is coming to an end. The GF Vip in fact will end the 14 from March with the final. After months of forced coexistence obviously the climate between the competitors does not seem to be the best.

Source Studio GF Vip

By now the games and strategies are well defined. The quarrels and the controversy I am to order of the day and the only ones who seem to be immune to it are Alessandro and Sophie. The two, albeit with ups and downs, never got to argue. Meanwhile Barù seems to have attracted the interest of Jessica Selassièbut the man seems more interested in Soleil.

The latter denoted a certain interest for a new entry, Antonio, with which there seems to be a good feeling. During the last episode Alfonso Signorini wanted to do one request staff a Kabir Bedi. The conductor asked why of his link with the scarf wearing.

Source Studio GF Vip

The actor began talk of an moment very dark of his life and career. After the great success obtained in Italy with Sandokan, the actor decided to venture in America. TO Hollywood he said he had life hard to get important roles.

And then due to lack of work he revealed that he stayed without money, bankrupt. Kabir to try to solve this big and serious problem confessed that he had to sell a necklace gold bought together with the aforementioned scarf in Italy.

Source Studio GF Vip

These two objects were a I remember of the splendid moment passed in the “beautiful country”. After recovering, Kabir Bedi said he had searched everywhere the necklace without having succeeded. So of that beautiful Italian period the stay the precious scarf.

In the meantime, life goes on in the most watched house in Italy waiting to reach the final. Obviously we still expect many more twists before reaching the fateful date.