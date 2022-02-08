It’s been a little over a week since the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it seems that the community has finally agreed that we are facing one of the best titles of the acclaimed franchise. However, there have also been multiple criticisms of its graphic and technical section, but are the complaints against it really justified?

As is usual, Digital Foundry has shared a new and detailed analysis where they carefully examine the technical aspect of Arceus. While games like Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild and even The Witcher 3 have shown that the switch is much more powerful than we thought, Arceus falls short in this section and it seems that in reality Game Freak he has no excuse.

In the analysis, Digital Foundry explain what Arceus it goes all the way down to 720p resolution to keep game performance stable, however, there are also other scenarios where its resolution stays at 900p. The problem is that Arceus uses a technique of upscaling to 1080p, which causes distortion in the image and certain elements look much worse. This is particularly noticeable in closed areas like caves.

Digital Foundry concludes that Game Freak It certainly could have done a better job of optimizing the game, but there are certain elements that definitely needed that technical bump to work, like animations running at lower FPS in the background or rough textures on certain terrain.

Haven’t you given it a chance yet? Arceus? We suggest you take a look at our written review so you know why we are facing a sensational game of Pokemon that fans of the saga should definitely play.

Publisher’s note: Pokémon games have never stood out for their graphics, but I agree that Game Freak already has to start worrying about this area. The Switch has proven to be a much more capable machine than we thought, so with a little more time and better optimization, the next Pokémon should be up there with other Switch exclusives.

Via: Digital Foundry