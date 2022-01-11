This evening we witnessed a wonderful surprise for a great character of this edition of GF Vip: Giucas Casella. The magician, some time ago, had had the opportunity to meet the son and the dog. But someone was missing from the roll call. He did not have encountered what was there mate of a life, Valeria Perilli, which has been with him for 40 years.

Source GF Vip study

A history lived away from the cameras e outside the box, as Casella himself confided: “The first time I saw her was in Montecatini with Baudo, because she was a television announcer, she was Miss Good evening. It struck me a lot, she managed to put up with me all these years. I realized I was in love after a few years, I’ve always been like that, an adventurer. I let myself be caught and I stay there as long as it lasts “.

Alfonso Signorini delves into Giucas’s past and brings to light the memory of that rebel magician, who at the beginning of his relationship with Valeria had a flirt with another woman, Carol. From her was born the son James: “I didn’t betray her, but James was born with my first love which was Carol, who came to Italy for a fashion show. She asked me to meet, I told her to come to me, because I could not go out, in the eighties I was chased by photographers. What happened happened, we made love. Thanks to this meeting a son was born which is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me “.

Source GF Vip study

But then, a defense starts to his partner: “But Valeria is unique. we should make a monument to her “. Immediately after having said this, a few steps away from him, in the garden, there is Valeria, ready to give one as a gift wonderful surprise to his Giucas: “I wanted you to feel free to bring out all your memories, I wanted you to feel free to move in this house without the shadow of my presence and my judgment. You know that I will stand beside you everything that happens, for better or for worse “.

Then he concludes: “It’s been 41 years and I intend to keep what I call our covenant of love. I have always accepted your nature that does not accept chains and nooses around your neck, because you are a wild bird, who loves to return to his nest when he wishes, knowing that he is willing to welcome it “.