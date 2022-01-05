In the past episodes a dust of controversy had raised in the house of the GF Vip, for some statements hot of Giacomo Urtis on Miriana Trevisan. All this took place during a live broadcast, aired in December.

During the advertising break, Giacomo Urtis had made some statements details about Miriana’s past Trevisan and his own amorous acquaintances: “When we get out of here I’ll tell you a lot of things, everything I’ve seen. Because I know her. A friend of mine… and shoes and things, for 20 / 30,000. She numbs men “. But the discussion does not end there. In fact, in the last episode Alfonso Signorini wanted to show the clip in question to the person concerned, Trevisan, who was unaware of everything.

Initially the showgirl remained silent, as if not wanting to reveal too many details. But immediately, shortly after a long moment of anger, she said she was disgusted by such statements. Urtis apologized, but not for what he said, for the mere fact of having said it, leaving well intend to have revealed a truth really happened. “I apologize, I didn’t realize we were live. I thought we were off the air at the time. In any case, tomorrow I’ll apologize again for what happened “.

This is what was said during the broadcast. But immediately after, in the night, Giacomo returns to the subject. The surgeon confirms what was said last week: “All true, I knew what I said. Love, I have told the facts. It is not that I have thought otherwise or judged. I haven’t criticized or judged her for what happened. I’m sorry, I didn’t think about it, what should I do? “.

Then he concludes with: “So tomorrow morning I apologize for saying it on television. They are factual, it is not necessarily wrong. Maybe I shouldn’t have said it, but I did. These are things they have told me for sure. He is not an acquaintance, but a very dear friend of mine with whom I have dinner almost every evening “.