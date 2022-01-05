Elon Musk solidified his leadership as the world’s richest person, after Tesla Inc. reported that it had broken its own record for vehicle deliveries.

The fortune of Musk, CEO of the company, jumped this Monday by 300.5 billion dollars to $ 300.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The shares of the electric car maker were up 12.2 percent to US $ $ 1,186.31 at 2:21 pm in New York, after fourth-quarter results comfortably beat analyst estimates for auto deliveries.

During 2021, Tesla shares rose nearly 50 percent, which brought its market value above the US $ 1 trillion mark.

Musk, who owns about 18 percent of Tesla, has sold more than 10 billion dollars in shares since November as part of a plan to reduce its stake in the company by 10 percent and generate cash to pay tax obligations.

Last year, his net worth peaked at $ 340 billion, briefly surpassing John D. Rockefeller’s inflation-adjusted maximum net worth and making him the richest person in modern history.

BLOOMBERG