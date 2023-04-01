The former king of the paparazzi has revealed who, according to him, will win the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini

Fabricius Corona never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the former king of the paparazzi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for having revealed who, according to him, will win this edition of the Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Through his Telegram account, Fabrizio Corona has revealed who could be the winner of this edition of Big Brother VIP. We remind you that on Monday 3 April Nikita Pelizon, Micol Incorvaia, Giaele De Donà, Oriana Marzoli, Alberto De Pisis and Edoardo Tavassi will compete for the final.

These were the words of Nina Moric’s ex-husband:

So guys, as I promised you now I reveal the name of the winner of the Big Brother VIP 7. The winner will be Edoardo Tavassi and there is a reason why. It’s not like there’s a conspiracy behind it. Guys it’s because he has a method of how social media works. He will win, Edoardo Tavassi.

GF VipSonia Bruganelli also has her say on the possible winner of the reality show

In addition to Fabrizio Corona, Sonia Bruganelli also wanted to have her say on the possible winner of this edition of the Big Brother VIP. In an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, the columnist of the reality show said:

I don’t know if I can say it: for different reasons they deserve Nikita, because she’s the one who managed to stay cool and manage everything without ever screaming, and Oriana, whom I don’t love but who created the apocalypse as soon as she entered. I would have also said Tavassi if he had remained who he was when he entered.

We just have to wait for it very final of the Big Brother VIPwhich will be broadcast on Canale 5 on April 3, to find out who will be the winner of this most talked about and longest edition of the reality show.