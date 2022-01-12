During the last episode of the GF Vip, the public was finally able to clarify the mysterious story of the phone call from Enzo Paolo Turchi to Nathaly. There was a three-way confrontation between Enzo Paolo, Carmen Russo and Caldonazzo. Finally the question of famous invitation of gieffina at the wedding, of the two dancers, was made clear. Carmen’s husband spoke live.

He made his entrance into the garden, for a face to face with Nathaly, after the famous mystery that hovered about the calls and invitations to the wedding, of which the woman spoke. Turchi brings evidence that show its truths: “I never called you. I sent Carmen’s photo: “Let’s support Carmen”. You replied: “I’ll enter too”.

He continues: “And I replied: “I am very pleased”. Then you said to me: “But don’t you have to go in too?”. And instead I replied: “I am happy to be at home with Mary”. Finished. Regarding the wedding, it happened in 2015, we sent everyone the invitation of our wedding and I was very happy if you came, like so many artists with whom we did not have a relationship. But I’ve never called you before “.

The mystery remains. Who invited Caldonazzo then? Soon said: the choreographer explains that one had been given the task person, that through their telephone books, sent out invitations. After all, the wedding was a party, a party open to all famous people.

At that moment Alfonso Signorini puts his finger in the wound and asks: “Why do you say in the vowel, ‘darling’ and ‘love’?”. However, Enzo Paolo Turchi is keen to specify and underline: “No, she calls me Love”. And then: “We’ve never even been to have a coffee together”.