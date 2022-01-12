Tesla has obtained clearance for extend pre-production testing at the new Gigafactory in Berlin, although the facility has not yet received final approval. Initially the car company led by Elon Musk had obtained permission for pre-production tests on 250 electric, an authorization that has now been extended: the Ministry of the Environment of the state of Brandenburg has announced that it has accepted Tesla’s request to produce 500 bodies per week up to a maximum of 2,000, which can be tested but not sold.

The request was made by Tesla after the same US car manufacturer described the tests carried out to date as unsatisfactory. According to Autonews, which cites a report by the German newspaper Tagesspiegel, Tesla it will also be able to process 6,000 components per week in the workshop, with a maximum production of 26,000 components in total, which can be painted and then assembled into vehicles for final production. The first examples of the Model Y electric SUV have already been spotted in the Gigafactory in Berlin: Musk’s hope of starting production last July was almost immediately thwarted, but now it seems that the approval process has finally arrived at final bars, as admitted by the Ministry of the Environment of the state of Brandenburg itself. The final start of the operations is expected for the next few weeks.