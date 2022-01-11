The last episode of the GF Vip saw a combative one in streaming Delia Duran. The wife of Alex Belli is preparing to make its entrance on reality show. But during the last episode some unexpected happened. The love triangle Alex, Soleil and Delia continues.

Source GF Vip study

Alfonso Signorini has broadcast a clip in which we see a post by Alex Belli with yet another dedication for his Soleil. Delia, this time, loses his temper and in connection from the hotel where she is locked up for quarantine (essential to be able to make her entrance) she makes an incredible outburst.

The model does not mince words and freezes Belli: “You are still posting on Soleil, you only think about the followers and what they think of you, when I have been suffering because of you for three months”. During the episode, both Sorge and Belli admit that what was there among them, it wasn’t a little theater, but a true and sincere feeling.

Signorini also speculates that between the two there may be the possibility of dating, once the GF Vip program is over. Alex admits that between him and his wife there is a kind of pause. Delia Duran at that moment explodes: “Bye Bye Alex. You keep thinking about Soleil, you made it clear that it is not just a theater “.

But not only that, he declares in the midst of his crisis: “Alfonso, can I give you a news flash? There were ups and downs regardless of everything, I took a break with Alex because we kept fighting and saying bad things. I decided to take my space and reflect because I broke the boxes “. This is what happens in the last part of the episode. Signorini remains speechless and warns the public that Delia is pissed off and refuses to intervene in the broadcast, even if only in connection.