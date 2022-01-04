Episode full of twists that of the GF Vip, aired last night. Clashes, face-to-face quarrels and insults of all kinds, have not failed to season a direct, to say the least tiring. Alfonso Signorini it has had to be imposed several times for enforce the rules, with what appeared to be out-of-control competitors.

Source GF Vip study

The moment of the obvious nominations always generates different criticisms and fiery dynamics. The Vipponi quarrel furiously, never paying attention to what the conductor says and this often and willingly, makes the landlord lose patience. This is what also happened during the last live broadcast, in which Lulù Selassiè at some point, during a debate animated versus Soleil Rises, you leave escape a bad word.

Bad word, which did not go unnoticed by Alfonso Signorini, who declared: “What elegance”. But that is not all. The conductor of the GF Vip, go on a rampage for what continues to happen in the house. Soleil and Lulù are now out of control and so intent on throwing poison on each other, that they pay no attention to the various intimidations that Signorini from them.

Source GF Vip study

Faced with this indifference, the conductor raises his voice, putting the competitors, with ugly faces, in their place. Once the connection with the house is closed, and with an obviously annoyed attitude, Alfonso asks directly and in an official capacity, to the authors of the GF VIP, to take some serious measures against competitors too undisciplined. “I must say that some disciplinary measures against these guys, I say officially, must be taken”.

It is hard to go on, he declares: “I really don’t go on like this … I can’t … Sorry eh”. Alfonso Signorini has definitely lost his temper and does not mind revealing it on live TV. Behavior considered vulgar is no longer tolerable: “You cannot legitimize such a vulgar, rude and pedantic attitude”.