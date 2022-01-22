Comparisons in the GF VIP seem to never end. This time the highly anticipated clarifying meeting took place between Soleil Sorge and Alex Belli. The gieffina does not miss the opportunity to reiterate a series of inconsistencies said by Delia Duran, and then reveal a series of “very heavy” things on the question: what happened under the covers?

Soleil says she is exhausted and invites Alex to take a clear position in front of everyone. “You owe it to me for the respect you have towards me. I was the first to tell you to take a stand, but I saw you took your stand“. Alex Belli replies: “Delia Duran is no longer connected with who I am.” Then with difficulty he tries to explain his position. But his set voice and theatrical gesticulation don’t help him at all.

“I defend our friendship with the sword. Right now, you have everyone against and I am next to you. We have said from the beginning that our friendship, our love and our complicity has something much higher than how it wants to be commodified. When I came out of here, I found a woman who was lost, lost in things that are neither in heaven nor on earth ”.

Then he continues: “In three months you have known my essence, I will never betray you. What unites us is not sexuality, but it is something else entirely. They want to label what we are ”. Inevitable the intervention of Alfonso Signorini, who tries to make things clearer but with poor results: “I have not seen all this passion that you put into Soleil with Delia.

What are you doing with Delia if you have all this passion with Soleil? ”. From the microphones we hear Delia Duran who is black with anger: “I’m sizzling for what she’s saying, but how can you handle everything she’s saying.”