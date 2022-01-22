Nathan Sales said in an interview with the “Newsroom” program on Sky News Arabia: “It is clear that the Houthis are a terrorist organization, as they used Iranian weapons to attack civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other areas in the Gulf. They are terrorist agents from Iran and we have to treat them accordingly. grammar”.

He continued, “When I worked in the administration of former US President Donald Trump, we put the Houthis on the list of terrorism because we realized the reality. If you are an organization that attacks oil pipelines and civilians, you are a terrorist! Unfortunately, the administration of (US President Joe) Baden removed him from that list.”

He added, “But now we see momentum to recognize reality, to put the Houthis in the place they deserve, which is the list of terrorists.”

When asked why the Trump administration delayed putting them on the list, Sales said: “The way the classification and sanctions and the way they work, take time, because you have to collect evidence and write memos that are considered by lawyers and other agencies that have an interest in the matter. The bureaucracy is sometimes slow. “.

He added, “But we did the right thing when we put them on the list of terrorists, because they are terrorists who tried to strike government delegations and oil pipelines, and they killed 3 people in an attack on the Emirati capital… If this is not terrorism, I don’t know what!”

The counter-terrorism coordinator noted that the US Congress is interested in this issue, pointing out that if more members communicate with the Biden administration and put pressure on it, this will increase the momentum and chances that the administration has the authority that it has to put them on the list of terrorism.

Regarding the reason that prompted the Biden administration to remove the Houthis from the list of terrorism, in the first place, he said: “Biden’s decision to remove them came because their designation as terrorists makes it difficult to negotiate with them, and because it will be difficult to provide aid to the Yemeni people who suffer from starvation and poverty under the authority of the Houthis.”

He continued, “But I think that the Houthis’ use of Iranian drones to attack an important ally of ours, such as the UAE, makes the United States may look for other ways to meet the needs of the Yemeni people.”

“When we removed them from that list, it didn’t bring us any closer to ending the conflict, so we have to do something different and push more, by categorizing them, to bring them to the negotiating table and resolve the conflict in a successful way,” Sales said.

Yemen’s humanitarian disaster..Houthi’s responsibility

The former US official stressed that “in any prolonged conflict, civilians bear the brunt, but it is important to be clear about who is responsible in this scenario. The Houthis have made Yemen fall into this humanitarian catastrophe, and the Iranians are essentially using the Houthis as proxies to attack the Saudis and Emiratis.” So America and the international community should designate the Houthis a terrorist organization, along with those who support them, namely Iran.”

Sales considered that there are other tools that the international community and America have to meet the humanitarian needs of Yemen, explaining: “We do not need to stop classifying them. For example, the US Treasury can give statements to humanitarian organizations, to confirm that they can work in Yemen even after classification.”

The Iranian role…and “creating another Hezbollah” in Yemen

During his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Sales stressed that “blaming the Houthis for the violence they carried out, without looking at those who call for terrorism and encourage them (Iran), will not be a successful strategy.”

He explained, “The Houthis are the ones who are because of Iran, especially the Revolutionary Guards, who provide them with weapons, drones and missiles and provide training, support and money. The Houthis represent a threat, but they would not have reached this degree without Iran’s support.”

He continued, “The strategy to prevent the threat of the Houthis in Yemen begins with understanding who are leading these puppets, which is Iran. Therefore, Iran must be pressured to stop using its proxies, as is the case in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.”

Sales stressed that what Iran is doing in the region, it is doing in various parts of the region, saying: “What is happening in Yemen, we have seen Iran doing in the whole region. It wants to create a copy of the Lebanese Hezbollah in Yemen, that is, a state within a state that complies with Tehran’s orders and propagates violence in the country.

The “agents card” in the nuclear negotiations

And whether Iran is relying on its proxies to spread violence, taking advantage of that in its nuclear negotiations, Sales said: “Iran sends messages through its proxies saying that it will not be weak in the nuclear talks, and America must understand that Iran is playing a violent diplomatic game, as it does not negotiate well. Rather, it uses its terrorist agents to try to win cards in its hands.”

He added, “But we also have influence, such as US sanctions, interception of ships, and other means, to limit Iran’s ability to strengthen its power and position in the Vienna talks.”

On the extent of the current or previous US administration’s interest in and dealing with the Yemeni file, and whether it paid enough attention to it, Sales said: “The two administrations realize that the Chinese Communist Party is America’s greatest strategic challenge… But to resolve this issue we need stability in the Middle East, so the Abrahamic Agreement is important. Very, but as long as Iran increases tensions in the region and uses its proxies, the United States should continue to expand political capital in the region.”

The man concluded his interview with Sky News Arabia: “We want Iran to treat its neighbors with respect, not to fund its terrorist agents, but to be a normal country, so that the Middle East enjoys peace, and not be worried about Shiite militias launching missiles, to try to kill, for example, the Iraqi prime minister or Eliminating the Yemeni government, as we have seen. A lot of blood has been spilled because of Iran, so confronting it should be a top priority.”