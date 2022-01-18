Every year the GF Vip, the popular reality show hosted by the talented Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, reserves us some great twists. In this season protagonists of the highest level they are without a doubt Alex Belli and his wife Delia Duran. The first has been a competitor of the broadcast from the beginning. During his stay he established a relation with Soleil Rises.

Source Studio GF Vip

Given the evolution of the thing his wife Delia is gone several times in the home for gods clarifications. Alex during the last was disqualified for violating the quarantine rules. After the exit it seemed to be got back the serene about their marriage, but it didn’t last long. In fact, Delia revealed that she took one pause from reflection with her husband. Meanwhile the woman was invited to participate to GF Vip and accepted.

Inside the house, life for her is not easy given the presence of Soleil. In the past few days Alex has written a Tweet on Instagram in which thanks Soleil for the nice words she said for him. At the end of this message the actor has attached there wife. During last night’s episode there was a confrontation between the two. The actor said he was happy that the only person who defends him with the sword is Soleil.

Regarding his wife, he said that not even she has a good word for him despite their love for more than three years. Angry Delia replied to her husband that he always has him missed from respect. Then he went on to say that Alex’s problem is his being attention seeker. The actor immediately replied that self-centeredness has nothing to do with it. The real problem according to the man is that Delia never defended him and that Soleil did it, who has only known him for three months.

Alfonso Signorini once listened to the actor he did resumed saying its first greeting it wasn’t for the wife but for Soleil. The audience immediately clapped the conductor’s hands. We just have to wait for the next episodes to see the evolution of this situation to understand if there will be a reconciliation between the two.