In Russia, they are interested in the possibility of holding the European Football Championship in 2032. This is reported “Match TV”.

According to the source, in Russia they wanted to make the 2032 European Championship no less ambitious than the 2018 World Cup. However, at the moment there is no official information about the application.

idea already supported in the State Duma. “We welcome the idea of ​​holding the European Championship 2032 in our country. Russian fans and foreign guests will be satisfied with the quality of such a tournament. Russia is the most prepared of all possible applicant countries,” said Dmitry Svishchev, Chairman of the Committee for Physical Culture and Sports.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will accept bids to host Euros 2028 and 2032 until March 23, 2022. The host countries of the championships will be named in September 2023.