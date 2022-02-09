During the last episode we discovered that Delia Duran she is one of the first finalists of the GF VIP. The gieffina beat Davide Silvesti al televoting making it the favorite of the public. Katia Ricciarelli competed with her for the place in the final, Davide Silvestri and Manila Nazzaro.

David and Delia are invited into the studio to find out the outcome of the verdict. The first to be amazed by the result is Davide, who after 5 long months spent in the house of the GF VIP does not take willingly there defeat.

Silvestri a few hours before the episode he had confided to Barù who, in case he lost against Delia, would have taken in consider other avenues: “I don’t know how the vote will go, but if it ever happens that you win, I’ll make decisions there. I will see what to do based on how it will unfold ”.

In fact, during an advertising block Alfonso Signorini reveals: “Davide Silvestri has even threatened to leave the GF Vip because he does not accept that Delia has won against him. There is a lot of discontent I assure you “.

David, however, belittles the argument and says: “I am in a bad mood, yes, but I am not offended”. But something is not convincing and in fact after the episode, speaking with Manila Nazzaro, Silvestri explains: “I’m very disappointed with how it went, it’s not that I’m hiding. I was hoping to win or that in any case it was one of the old men who made it to the final, certainly not her ”.

Then he continues: “It’s not like now I say ‘ah good, how nice you won’. I’m disappointed, very disappointed with the show. So my reasoning with a clear head is ‘if I lost against her now, it means that even in the final I will not beat her and I will never win the program’ ”.

But not only that, it seems there is really the will on his part to abandon the reality show: “Then I’m very tired. Even if I had won anyway I would have been tired, 5 months have passed and I can’t take it anymore, we are all very tried I think. Mine is a logical reasoning, she will beat us in the final if she has already won now “.