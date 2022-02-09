If you haven’t tried it yet Demon’s Souls for PS5 and you are planning to buy a copy of the remake, we have some great news for you.

Yes, because the title developed by PlayStation Studios And Bluepoint Games is on offer on Amazon.

The well-known retailer offers Demon’s Souls for PS5 a 45.00 Euroswith a 44% discount on the starting price of 80.99 euros.

As many of you know, Demon’s Souls for PS5 has been completely rebuilt from the ground up and this remake invites you to relive the dark history and merciless combat of the original game.

Those who have faced Demon’s Souls in the past can once again defy the darkness with high quality graphics and improved performance on PS5.

How about? Will you buy Demon’s Souls for PS5?