The curtain that featured Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge came to its conclusion with the Centovetrine actor leaving the most spied on in Italy. The man, who returned home with his wife, in these hours, however, was accused of having messed up the plan of the authors of the program.

In the last episode of Big Brother Vip, the one aired on Monday evening, Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge are once again the center of attention. After having talked about their story for a long time, however, the presenter brought in the beautiful Casa Delia Duran, who after accusing her partner and threatening him with leaving him picked up her husband and took him out of the reality show.

According to some, what happened in the House would have been, from the beginning, a couple studied by Alex and, in these hours, new backgrounds have emerged that seem to unmask the actor, who would have even betrayed the authors to carry out his “plan” .

Alex Belli ruins everything: the indiscretion

The Twitter page Agent Beast revealed the background on Alex Belli and his plan at Big Brother Vip. It is an account that defines itself as a ‘special infiltrator’ aware of many of the secrets concerning the characters of the world of entertainment.

“In fairness to those who follow me and trust me, I’ll tell you the whole script from start to finish”

wrote the user hiding behind the page, beginning to tell how, according to him, things would be, he tweeted last night immediately after the episode. Promise kept, here’s what according to Agent Beast should have happened in the House between Alex and Soleil: “The authors wanted to bring Soleil to express her ‘feelings’ for Alex, she would have had to expose herself more to be able to definitively start the love story. The goal – he writes again – was to get to define them as a couple in all respects even if the relationship should have been very troubled with frequent fights and quarrels. They should have kept going until after the New Year ”.

Alex Belli had been asking to leave the reality show for days (maybe because the situation was really getting out of hand?), And was satisfied last night, disqualified for having approached his wife by violating the distancing with external guests. The social mole concludes: “In the final act Alex would have abruptly interrupted the story with Soleil in order to make her pass as seduced and abandoned and shortly after he would have been permanently eliminated from the game. The writers are desperate because Alex has shattered a month and goes through dynamics with this unexpected gesture. Now they will have to rebuild others from 0. I will update you ”.

