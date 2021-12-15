Rome – The election of Miss Italia 2021, scheduled for Sunday evening in Venice, has been postponed. In the course of the scheduled daily checks, they unfortunately emerged two cases of contagion from Covid among the competitors. The coronation postponed to January.

Following the two positive cases, in order to protect the girls, the staff of the competition, that of the television production and all those who collaborate in the realization of the event, “together with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro – explains patron Patrizia Mirigliani – we decided to suspend the event and to postpone it to next January, also pending the evolution of the epidemiological situation in general ».

“For us, people’s safety comes first – underlines the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro – I thank the organization of Miss Italia, the Municipality of Venice and Vela spa for theaction to protect girls and collaborators“. “We are very sorry – continues Mirigliani – but we are sure we have made the right decision, because health comes first and the spirit of Miss Italy has always been to look, first and foremost, to the good of the girls.”