Víctor Cea’s UCAM has set out to shorten as much distance as possible with Sevilla Atlético, the current leader of group 4, before the Christmas break with just two days remaining. The university team will visit San Roque de Lepe tomorrow, at 12:00 p.m., the current penultimate classified team that has only won one game in the last five.

A week later the university students will receive, precisely, the Seville subsidiary in La Condomina, a team that takes eight points away from them. The university students, along with the Andalusian team, are the only two teams that have won their last three league games.

The fifteenth day in the Second Federation will also provide two matches between teams from the upper zone. Sebas López’s Águilas, who lost last Sunday at the Municipal de La Unión, will receive Betis Deportivo today in El Rubial (7:00 p.m.), a subsidiary that occupies eighth place in the table and which in the last five days has been defeated. The Murcian teams choked him.

Alberto González’s team lost against Cartagena B (3-1); two weeks later they fell at Municipal de La Unión (1-0) and tied at home last week against Yeclano (0-0). Águilas is second, four points behind the leader, and in the last week before the break they will host Yeclano, which is fourth.

Duel in the heights



Precisely, Adrián Hernández’s team will star in the match of the day tomorrow when they visit Marbella, a team that started the competition by destroying its rivals and that has deflated in recent weeks. In fact, the team from Malaga have lost the last three league games and have 26 points, one more than the Yeclano team, which could take its toll on the ninety minutes played against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey.