Inside the house of Big Brother, Massimiliano Varrese he would have been the protagonist of a great twist. The famous competitor would have made an unexpected confession towards Beatrice Luzzi. Let’s find out together what she told him in detail.

In the episode of the Big Brother aired on Monday 4 December 2023, Massimiliano Varrese found himself facing numerous clashes against Beatrice Luzzi. However, a few days ago, the actor indulged in an unexpected gesture towards his roommate.

In detail, Gieffina admitted to trying attraction for the actress. To document his shocking statement there was a video that appeared online in which the gieffino underlines that one could even have been born love story:

I have been attracted to you at times. Yes it’s true because there is this attraction. Especially when we got to know each other better. Because in any case you are a very attractive woman and if someone looks at you in another way it is normal to be attracted. We could have had a story, you and me. You don’t think there might have been an affair?

Beatrice Luzzi’s reaction to Massimiliano Varrese’s confession

There reaction by Beatrice Luzzi was inevitable. Faced with Varrese’s numerous attacks during the episode, the person concerned asked Alfonso Signorini to be able to speak to remove the pebble from the shoe but, due to lack of time, he did it in the Night:

But do you know what I wanted to say about Massimiliano? What he told me this morning. Even in front of Rosanna he told me ‘there is a lot of attraction between you and me’. Yes he is back with this attraction thing. Then in the bathroom he told me that he and I could even have a love story.

Faced with Beatrice’s revelation, Massimiliano denied everything. In fact, having reunited with Anita, the actor attempted to deny. However, the video circulated online represents the trial of his statements in which he himself openly expresses his attraction for Luzzi: