In addition to FC Bayern, who overran Hoffenheim 5-0 (3-0) at the end of the first half of the season, VfB Stuttgart also celebrated an important victory on Wednesday evening. The Swabians beat RB Leipzig 2-1 (0-1) and are now only one point behind Leipzig in fourth place in the Champions League.

First, striker Benjamin Sesko scored in the fifth league game in a row and put RB in the lead in the 10th minute. Stuttgart’s winter purchase Jacob Bruun Larsen (50th) and Nick Woltemade (60th) turned the game around. Shortly before the end, Leipzig’s Sesko (85th) and Loïs Openda (88th) each saw yellow-red.

Union coach Steffen Baumgart experienced a bitter home debut: the Berliners lost in the relegation battle FC Augsburg 0:2 (0:2). The Berliners have been waiting for a threesome for ten Bundesliga games. This has only happened once before for the FCU: in the previous season, which almost ended in relegation. Even now, Union is just ahead of the relegation region with 17 points. Alexis Claude-Maurice ensured the visitors’ victory with his brace (9th/30th minute). Despite leading three times, Werder Bremen were unable to get past 3:3 (1:1) against 1. FC Heidenheim at their home Weserstadion. Leo Scienza equalized for the guests in the fourth minute of added time with a wonderful free kick. This meant that Werder had to accept a setback in the fight for international places. Previously, the Austrian Marco Grüll had looked like the match winner in a turbulent game. Bremen’s summer signing scored twice (1st and 79th minute). Marvin Ducksch was also successful for coach Ole Werner’s team (56th). Jan Schöppner (30th) and Luca Kerber (61st) each scored the interim equalizer for the Heidenheimers who never gave up.

Earlier in the evening, bottom club Bochum scored three important points against a direct competitor in a 1-0 (0-0) win against newly promoted FC St. Pauli.