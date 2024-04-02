Chivas is not living its best present, but despite this, the club's victory over Monterrey leaves in the hands of Guadalajara the power to be at least in the next playoffs. It is true that within the team there is total focus on the current tournament, however, the board led by Fernando Hierro is already working on the immediate future of the squad for the summer market, and although there are names that could be sacrificed, there are others players who in Verde Valle consider pillars. One of them is Jesús Orozco Chiquete.
Orozco has a very strong market within the Liga MX, specifically the two teams from the State of Nuevo León, however, in Verde Valle they would have already protected him to stop a change of team within local soccer. The footballer would have a sale clause of 15 million dollars in the contract and any club in the country that wants the defender must pay said figure directly, it is a non-negotiable price, according to what they point out from Bolavip.
Although this might seem like a handbrake for the Mexican to make the jump to Europe, it will not be the case, since if teams from the old continent knock on the defender's door in the summer or in the near future, the board is open to negotiate for a price well below $15 million. All of this with the aim of helping the footballer take a sporting leap in his career and prevent him from soon leaving for a club in Mexico with more financial potential.
