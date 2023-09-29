Do you already know what your next vacation destination will be? If you are still searching you can consider visiting the most beautiful town in the world, revealed by the World Tourism Organization; It could be much closer than you imagine, right in Mexico.

UNWTO has revealed its selection of the most beautiful towns on the planet. To determine these exceptional destinations, criteria as diverse as natural beauty, historical and cultural legacy, preservation of the environment and positive impact on local communities were considered.

The “Best Tourist Towns” They are destinations that not only captivate with their charm, but have also embraced tourism as a tool for development, job creation and the preservation of their traditions.

Is the most beautiful town in the world according to the UNWTO in Mexico?

Each year, countries have the opportunity to nominate up to three towns to receive this coveted recognition from the UNWTO (for 2023 the call is open).

The result is a set of 32 tourist gems considered the best in the world. Although the World Tourism Organization He established which are the most beautiful towns in the world, he did not define which of them was in first place.

However, for good news for Mexicans; Mexico has two of the most beautiful towns in the world, Creel and El Fuerte.

The strong

Located on the route of Chepe Express, El Fuerte It is a jewel that shines with its own light. Designated as Magic Town in 2009, It is known as the main colonial city in western Mexico. Its charm lies in the diversity of experiences it offers travelers.

El Fuerte (Photo: Courtesy)

This town promotes the inclusion of agricultural and artisanal tourist products, as part of its focus on agrotourism. Visitors can participate in tours to the May-Yore indigenous community of Capomos, where the consumption of wild fruits and unique cuisine is highlighted.

Have you ever tried yorimuni, a type of bean that is only produced in the northern region of Sinaloa during the rainy season? This is where you can do it. In addition, you can enjoy herbs such as acacia and cactus herbal teas in culinary preparations that will leave you wanting more.

The cultural and natural heritage of El Fuerte allows a unique experience that encompasses the rural, the historical, the anthropological and the ecotourism. In addition, it is located within the Mar de Cortés-Barrancas del Cobre ecotourism circuit. Let us not forget its unique celebration of Holy Week in seven indigenous ceremonial centers, an event that reflects the richness of its traditions.

Creel

247 km southwest of the city of Chihuahua, Creel is located, a jewel in the highlands of the Sierra Madre Occidental, known as Sierra Tarahumara. This town is part of the Copper Canyon Tourist Region, home of the Rarámuri communities.

Copper Canyon (Photo: Instagram)

The Copper Canyon is an impressive landscape, with seven main canyons and an area of ​​30,000 km2. This place is a key point on the Chihuahua-Pacific railway route, one of the most scenic railway routes in the world, connecting northern and central Mexico with the Pacific. From here, travelers can explore the “Magical Town” of El Fuerte in Sinaloa, another gem renowned for its authenticity.

Creel is not only a showcase of natural beauty, but also a treasure of colonial art that reflects the rich Rarámuri culture. Its temples and works of art are witnesses of the history and identity of this community.

For adventure lovers, Creel offers unique experiences with the Rarámuri. Hiking trails coordinated by Rarámuri men provide spectacular views and opportunities to connect with nature. Additionally, travelers can immerse themselves in traditional cuisine and crafts in the company of local Rarámuri women.