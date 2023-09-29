Fast food workers in California will earn a minimum of $20 an hour and have a greater say in setting labor standards, according to a law signed into law by the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

Starting in April of next year, the more than 550,000 fast food workers present in around 30,000 locations throughout the state of California will receive a minimum wage of $20 per hour, instead of the current $16.6 per hour.

This is contemplated in a law enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom, as a result of intense negotiations between workers and their employers, in which the latter agreed to stop holding fast food corporations responsible for labor violations committed by their franchisees.

The majority of these employees, according to Newson, are heads of households, contrary to the perception that fast food workers are teenagers on their first job, while 80% are minorities and two-thirds are women.

Other benefits of the standard

In addition to higher wages, the law also establishes a “Fast Food Council” that includes representatives of both workers and employers who can approve new wage increases and set standards for working conditions, which union leaders hailed. as a “historical measure.”

The new minimum wage for fast food workers will apply to restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide, with the exception of restaurants that make and sell their own bread, such as Panera Bread.

The average fast food worker in the United States earned $13.43 an hour in 2022, below the current wage in California, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new minimum, which will take effect in April, is equivalent to an annual salary of $41,600, the highest guaranteed minimum income in the industry.

Meanwhile, the general minimum wage in California is $15.50 an hour, one of the highest in the country. The federal minimum wage, which has remained unchanged since 2009, is $7.25 an hour, or $15,080 a year for an employee who works 40 hours a week.

With Reuters