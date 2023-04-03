International Darts OpenThere is currently no size on Gerwyn Price. The current number four in the world has been in great shape for weeks. Michael van Gerwen also experienced this in the final of the International Darts Open in Riesa, Germany, on Sunday evening. The Welshman beat De Brabander 8-4.

Van Gerwen quickly fell behind 6-1 in the final. He came back to 6-3 after a series of missed darts from Price. At 7-4, Price finished it off by throwing out 56.



Last year, Price was also the best at the tournament in Germany, which is part of the European Tour. ,,I know that I am playing well and that good darts players are putting pressure on my game at the moment. I throw high averages and throw out easily, so that’s a good recipe for success,” Price said after the final, after winning four of the last editions of the International Darts Open in Germany. “I almost feel half German now” , he joked, after which Van Gerwen wondered if he had treated all spectators to free beer because the public was in favor of the Welshman.

,,It’s kind of my story of my last matches against Gerwyn. You know he’s good enough to punish those mistakes,” said Van Gerwen. “The fans are always phenomenal. I want to perform well for myself, but also for them. But if you make mistakes against a player of his caliber you know it’s going to be hard to win.” See also Second Chinese spy balloon flies over Latin America - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO



Van Gerwen still convincingly qualified for the final. After a ‘whitewash’ against Peter Wright, the German ‘wall’ Martin Schindler was also demolished: 7-4. Price, in turn, prevented the final battle from becoming a Dutch get-together by beating Dirk van Duijvenbode (again): 7-2.

Michael van Gerwen. ©Michael Cooper/PDC



Michael van Gerwen kept his own first leg and then managed to break Schindler early. He ran out to 4-0 and was already over halfway then The Wall returned something. However, the German never came close for a moment, as the audience in the SACHSENarena saw. In Riesa, in eastern Germany Mighty Mike business lead and via tops he finished it off: 7-4. With an average of just under 100 points per inning and a double percentage of 41%, the native from Brabant qualified for the final.



Earlier in the day, Peter Wright was the opponent of BEST REGARDS in the quarterfinals. Van Gerwen was especially impressive against the Scot in the doubles: six out of seven. Snakebite had four chances to win a leg, but also missed four times. The Dutchman stayed in the race for the title by throwing double sixteen.

Dirk van Duijvenbode already beat Danny Noppert (6-5) today and was too strong for Australian Damon Heta (6-4) in the last eight. Gerwyn Price was the last hurdle to the final. That Welsh-Dutch meeting meant a repeat of last week’s final battle in Leverkusen. Then missed Aubergenius arrows to win the European Darts Open and Price took off.



The first two legs were comfortably won by whoever started it. Then Price stepped in with a 180 score at the start of the Dutchman’s leg. It heralded the break and a strong period of The Iceman. He was throwing more than 114 average and made it 4-1. The number 4 in the world ranking made it 6-2 not much later, after which a Dutch comeback was no longer possible: 7-2. See also Named features of elevators in new homes

The final will be between Van Gerwen and Price later tonight. The Welshman knows against Mighty Mike often producing his best game recently, winning the past three encounters.

Eighth finals

Michael van Gerwen – Jose de Sousa 6-1

Peter Wright – Alan Southar 6-4

Dave Chisnall – Jonny Clayton 2-6

Nathan Aspinall – Martin Schindler 3-6

Damon Heta – Niko Springer 6-3

Dirk van Duijvenbode – Danny Noppert 6-5

Rob Cross – Josh Rock 6-3

Mike De Decker – Gerwyn Price 5-6

Quarterfinals

Michael van Gerwen – Peter Wright 6-0

Jonny Clayton – Martin Schindler 3-6

Damon Heta – Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-6

Rob Cross – Gerwyn Price 4-6

Semi-finals

Michael van Gerwen – Martin Schindler 7-4

Dirk van Duijvenbode – Gerwyn Price 7-2

Final

Michael van Gerwen – Gerwyn Price

Darts calendar 2023

