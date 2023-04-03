Monday, April 3, 2023
Knockouts | Many well-known names dropped out of parliament – ​​Antti Rinne, Thomas Bloqvist and Sirpa Paatero were left out

April 3, 2023
The vote share of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Antti Rinnee, was a fraction of the previous elections.

31 an MP was about to lose his parliamentary seat when almost all the votes had been counted.

Two members of the government, the minister of Nordic cooperation and equality are among the members of parliament who are about to drop out Thomas Blomqvist (r) and Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero (sd). Paatero is staying in the reserve.

Former chairman of Sdp and former prime minister Antti Rinne falls out of parliament. out of parliament with a good 3,500 votes. In the previous elections, Rinne collected more than 12,000 votes in the Uusimaa constituency.

Personal the defeat was experienced by the greens Iris Suomelawho lucked out Maria Ohisaloa in the chairman’s duties during this family leave.

Basic Finns the people from Helsinki were about to lose their parliamentary seats Tom Packalén and was a candidate in the Oulu constituency Olli Immonen. from Vantaa Mika Niikko (ps) is about to fall into reserve. . Niikko received more than 7,600 votes in the previous elections. Now the catch was about 2200 votes.

See also  Muscovites were warned of the onset of record frosts

This time, the candidate from the center of Helsinki Mikko Kärnä was about to lose his parliamentary seat. Previously, Kärnä was a candidate in the constituency of Lapland.

A long-term Member of Parliament and former minister of the coalition Anne-Mari Virolainen is also remaining in reserve.

Similarly, the Sdp, among others, are losing their parliamentary seats Hussein al-Taee and VKK Ano Turtiainen.

The story was updated on April 2, 2023 at 10:38 p.m., 10:57 p.m. and 11:52 p.m.

