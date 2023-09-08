Gerry Scotti and the meeting with Amadeus: “I decided to tell you the truth”

The meeting between Amadeus and Gerry Scotti, immortalized by the same protagonists on their respective social profiles, immediately inflamed social networks with numerous users who immediately began to fantasize about a possible collaboration between the two in view of the 2024 Sanremo Festival.

Now, to clarify, it is Gerry Scotti himself, who has decided to tell “his” truth in a video posted on his Instagram profile.

In reality, it is an ironic video in which the Mediaset host himself jokes about the rumors and inferences that arose immediately after the photo of the breakfast with Amadeus.

“Amadeus and I ended up on all the sites and on all the pages of the newspapers just because two friends, even of a certain age, had a coffee together. I decided to tell you the truth. He told me about the pains, he is full of pains but who doesn’t have them at our age ”joked Gerry Scotti.

“In the second photo he asked me how much cholesterol I have. In the third photo, he as a good Inter player is reminding me of all the defeats in the Milan derbies. This year is something else. It took him so long to ask? We would have told you. By the way, do you know any hotel in Sanremo that costs the right amount?” added the conductor, who wrote in the caption of the video: “Sorry Amadeus, I had to say it”.