The carambola in Barcelona left some aftermath, Marco Bezzecchi showed up for his home appointment with a bandaged wrist and a pain in his thumb that conditioned him on Friday’s free practice of the San Marino Grand Prix. Despite this, rider Mooney climbed to the top of the timesheets in this afternoon’s practice, shattering the track record with a time of 1’30”846.

“I was aware of being fast, but I didn’t expect to set the record”, says Bezzecchi at the end of Friday’s free practice. “But when I did a good time, I saw that there was a crash just before I arrived. Even though I didn’t see the yellow flag, I wasn’t sure if I took it or not, so I tried to push hard. On the third lap and the tire continued to go well, I saw that I was under my time in the first two sectors, I kept pushing and it went well”.

The time was unattainable for all the other riders and led Bez to show up on Saturday qualifying as the man to beat. Furthermore, the leader of the day, who presented himself to the press microphones still in overalls but with the bandage on his thumb clearly visible, revealed that he had not gone on the attack, on the contrary: “Setting the record on the home track counts for little, look forward to tomorrow and Sunday. You are more exalted than I am about this record. I’m only happy because I went to Q2, the important thing is tomorrow and then Sunday. So now we are calm. It happened to me in Austria too…so you see? Here you are. I’m not bad on the pace, but I also tried a little. I did a few laps on the tires again this morning, my best at the end, but I was never able to do a real long run, because I always had to let go a bit in the middle to try to save the energies. But I’m in step, it’s all about understanding how the hand is going”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the first thought of the Mooney VR46 rider goes to his hand, which will be at the center of the weekend’s work: “I’m in a bit of pain, but I’m fine. I preferred not to exaggerate today, I tried to be a little conservative, otherwise tomorrow I’ll go to shit. I took the painkillers and will continue to do the usual therapies that I already did. I have quite a lot of sprains because my thumb made strange movements during the fall. I have many contractures in my muscles and my hand hurts”.

“The time attack didn’t weigh too heavily on me, in the end there are three laps. I’m a little more worried about the Sprint and Sunday. It hurts a bit, but I can handle the time attack. I’m happy, in the end it was a good day, I can’t complain. Tomorrow for pole I’ll try as always ”, she explains referring to the record signed despite the pain.

Undoubtedly, knowing the track well helps. Furthermore, unlike Barcelona last week, the Misano track offers a lot of grip: “There’s grip here, it’s always been there. Barcelona sucks with grip, but there’s usually always some here. We went back to having a little less effort, then the guys were very good, because the bike was working very well. Especially in the afternoon we improved braking a bit in two three points where I was struggling more, so I’m happy”.

Furthermore, a word cannot be missing for Dani Pedrosa, present at Misano as a wild card and appeared extremely competitive as he had already been in Jerez this year, when he raced astride the KTM: “Pedrosa is a champion, we know he’s very fast. Then here KTM did the tests and it’s normal that it goes fast. He’s always been fast, so I’m not surprised. A rival in the race? Why not, he will certainly be in the game but I hope to be able to stay ahead of him this time”.