Germany’s exports rose in December 2021, but at a significantly slower pace than imports. Data published this Wednesday by Destatis, as the German statistics agency is known, show that exports rose 0.9% monthly in December, while imports jumped 4.7% in the same period.

Germany’s trade surplus, in turn, totaled 6.8 billion euros in December, considering both seasonal and calendar adjustments. The figure was well below the positive balance of 12.8 billion euros expected by analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal. In the whole of 2021, Germany accumulated a trade surplus of 173.3 billion euros, reported Destatis.

The post Germany’s trade surplus totaled 6.8 billion euros in December appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

