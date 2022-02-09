Madrileños and Andalusians will inaugurate the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals this Wednesday in a first assault that could begin to draw the first candidate for the title. On Thursday the confrontation between Athletic Club and Valencia will take place.
Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis will seek their first and fifth cup final since the tournament began to be held in 1903. They will meet for the 38th time, with a favorable balance (16-11) against the Verdiblancos at the level of victories and with 10 draws. In the Copa del Rey there are three precedents, with the Betis winning both clashes in the quarterfinals in the 1996-97 season and the Vallecanos doing the same in the round of 32 of the 2019-20 campaign.
In Spain It can be followed on Telecinco and DAZN 1 from 9:00 p.m.
In Mexico It can be followed on Sky HD from 2:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (2:00 p.m.), Venezuela (3:00 p.m.) and chili Y Argentina (4:00 p.m.).
In U.S can be seen in the time slot between The Angels (12:00 p.m.) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
In Spain It can be followed on the DAZN and Telecinco website and app.
In Mexico can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America It can be followed on the DIRECTV Sports website and app.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN+.
The venue for the match will be the Vallecas Stadium, with capacity for 14,790 spectators. However, the capacity restrictions in open spaces continue to be 75% in Spain, with which we will see a maximum of 11,093 present in the stands.
The most recent confrontation between the two teams was just a month ago, on January 9, on matchday 20 of LaLiga. This match ended in a draw (1-1), with Sergio Canales ahead of the visitors and Iván Balliu returning an equality on the scoreboard with which the contest would end.
VALLECANO RAY
The locals have lost three of their last four LaLiga matches and have only achieved victory in one of the most recent six. These results have made him lose positions and abandon European positions. In the Copa del Rey they come from eliminating (1-0) RCD Mallorca in the quarterfinals.
In LaLiga they are the third best local, with 26 points out of a possible 33 after eight wins, two losses and one loss. In addition, he is the sixth top scorer (20) in front of his fans and the one who fits the least (5) playing at home.
Andoni Iraola will not have Martín Merquelanz available.
REAL BETIS
The Andalusians have won two of their last three games in LaLiga, although the most recent was a home loss (0-2) against Villarreal. In the Copa del Rey they come from giving an exhibition (0-4) in the fiefdom of Real Sociedad, whom they eliminated in the quarterfinals.
In LaLiga they are the third best visitor, with 20 points out of a possible 33 after three wins, eight draws and one loss. He is the third that scores the most (18) away from home, in addition to the ninth that concedes the least (13).
Manuel Pellegrini will not have Claudio Bravo or Martín Montoya available.
VALLEY RAY (1-4-2-3-1)
Luca Zidane – Francisco García, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Iván Balliu – Pathe Ciss, Santiago Comesaña – Álvaro García, Óscar Trejo, Isaac Palazón – Radamel Falcao
REAL BETIS (1-4-2-3-1)
Rui Silva – Álex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Germán Pezzella, Héctor Bellerín – Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho – Juan Miguel Jiménez “Juanmi”, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales – Borja Iglesias
The dynamics of both teams suggest that Real Betis arrives at a better time than its rival, but Vallecas has become a practically impregnable fortress, where only Athletic Club has managed to win this season. We believe that the tie will not be resolved today, with the second leg at the Benito Villamarín being the place where it will be resolved.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2 – 1 Real Betis
