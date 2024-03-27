Home page politics

Scholz is pursuing a “strange logic” in the Ukraine war, according to US military expert Ben Hodges. Germany should fear a Putin victory more than reactions to German weapons.

Kiev – The former commander of US forces in Europe sees bad times coming for Germany if the German government does not support Ukraine more decisively. Germany would become the biggest loser if the Russian President Wladimir Putin to win his campaign in the Ukraine War, predicted Ben Hodges, retired Lt. General. D. of the US Army, in an interview with the BBCUkraine.

“If Russia wins, Germany would be the biggest loser”

“The Europeans must get to work and make serious efforts to help Ukraine defeat Russia,” warned the senior military officer. Hodges points the finger primarily at Germany: “If Russia wins, Germany would be the biggest loser,” is his harsh prediction. Germany would then firstly become a “hostage to the Russian nuclear threat” and secondly, millions of Ukrainian refugees would come to Germany again.

“It is in Germany’s interest that Ukraine defeats Russia,” concluded Ben Hodges. Supporting Ukraine is not “charity for Ukraine”, but rather it is in Europe’s own interest.

Scholz’s Taurus refusal in the Ukraine war: US general sees “strange logic”

The ex-US commander also commented on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's (SPD) refusal to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine BBC-Interview. With Taurus missiles, Ukraine could hit Russian targets even at a greater distance – and that is the main reason for Scholz not to supply them, Hodges believes. Scholz fears that Ukraine will use Taurus cruise missiles to destroy the Kerch Bridge and that Russia could then strike back against Germany with nuclear weapons.

“It’s a strange logic,” Hodges told the BBC. Although the destruction of the Crimean Bridge would undoubtedly be a “humiliation for Putin,” the Russian president has not yet used nuclear weapons against Ukraine itself. In his opinion, the likelihood that Putin will launch such an attack does not depend on the delivery of specific weapons, but rather on the question of how united and decisive one's attitude towards Russia is.

Germany, Europe and the USA have no clear goal in the Ukraine war

The general is certain that the destruction of the Kerch Bridge will happen sooner or later, even without German Taurus missiles. “The Ukrainian intelligence services will have a good plan for this, and it will be something that will amaze us all.”

But Hodges doesn't just criticize the German government. He demands that Europe and the USA as a whole also need to help Ukraine more decisively. The strategic goal of Ukraine having to win the war against Russia is still not clearly pursued. “And those who don’t have a clear goal will always lose.” The same problem existed in Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korea.

Proposal to send troops is “great” – Putin has reason to worry

The prominent US general has words of praise for the French president Emmanuel Macron. The fact that Macron does not rule out stationing Western troops in Ukraine is “great”. Even if such a thing is not currently under discussion: “Give the Russians another reason to worry.” His plea: “We spend too much time worrying about what the Russians might do instead of worrying about what we can do.”

“Germany, Great Britain and France are all sovereign states. And they are capable of more,” appealed the ex-general. The EU is overall economically and militarily superior to Russia. Putin will not be so “stupid” as to mess with NATO, said Hodges. Instead, there is now anonymous information from Kremlin circles that points to two potential Putin strategies in the Ukraine war. Kharkiv could play a decisive role – also in bringing an end to the war. (smu)